Charsadda Police Arrest Dacoit Gang, Including Afghan National Member

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In Charsadda district, the police have apprehended a dacoit gang, and one of the captured members has been identified as an Afghan national . The gang is believed to be involved in six dangerous cases of robbery, looting, and theft in Omarzai.

Following the suspects' identification, stolen property has also been recovered. Some of the arrested individuals are also wanted in theft, robbery, and extortion cases by other police stations. An ongoing investigation is underway with the suspects.

The police in Omarzai received reports of six separate incidents of robbery, looting, and theft in the region, leading to the registration of individual cases against unidentified culprits at the Umarzai police station.

Also read: Fresh Clashes in Kurram District Claim 5 Lives, Death Toll Reaches 55

Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan, and Regional Police Officer Mardan, Muhammad Sulaiman, took immediate action, instructing District Police Officer Charsadda, Nazir Khan PSP, to assemble a team to apprehend the culprits.

A team, led by SP Investigation Charsadda, Sanobar Khan, and comprising DSP City Adnan Azam Khan, SHO Omarzai Zulfiqar Ali Khan, and other investigators, was formed to address the issue.

Through their professional skills, the team successfully apprehended six suspects belonging to the dacoit gang involved in perilous incidents of robbery, looting, and theft. The arrested individuals have been identified as Tauseef, Abdullah (an Afghan national), Jalal, Shahnawaz Khan, Irfan, and Salim.

In initial interrogations, the accused confessed to their crimes. Additionally, thanks to their identification, the police have recovered millions of rupees, mobile phones, and a firearm. Furthermore, six pistols believed to have been used in the crimes have been seized.