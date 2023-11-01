AAU Participates In China-Arab Forum In Shanghai

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 1 (Petra) - Secretary-General of the Amman-based Association of Arab Universities (AAU), Dr. Amr Ezzat Salama, participated in the activities of the China-Arab Forum (CAF), on global development and governance, which was recently held at the Chinese Fudan University in Shanghai.Addressing the event, Salama said Chinese-Arab relations have a "long" history of cooperation and partnership, noting that the Arab people value the "One Belt, One Road" initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013.Salama added that academic relations between Arab and Chinese universities witnessed a "significant" increase, as Arab governments paid "remarkable" attention to developing education and scientific research, which consolidated cooperative relations with world countries, especially China.Additionally, he noted China is a "major" destination for Arab students to pursue higher education opportunities, thanks to availability of multiple "distinguished" Chinese universities, ranked at the global level, and provide "attractive" offers to Arab students based on joint scientific cooperation agreements.China, he said, is the "key" partner for Arab universities in the academic cooperation field, contributes to improving level of education and scientific research in Arab countries, and provides opportunities for Arab students to learn and train on the latest technologies.A total of 80 representatives from China, Jordan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and other countries took part in the forum, which was organized, in cooperation between Arab League, AAU and China Association of Higher Education.