Italy Considering Building Field Hospital In Gaza

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Italy is
considering building a field hospital in the Gaza Strip, Italian
Defense Minister Guido Crosetto wrote on his“X” page, Trend reports.
"Another Air Force plane with humanitarian aid for residents of
the Gaza Strip landed at Al-Arish airport (Egypt - ed.). We are
considering the possibility of establishing a field hospital in the
Gaza Strip," the minister noted.
A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of
October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began
from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration
of militants by land, water, and air.
Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack
from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
announced a mass gathering of reservists.
MENAFN01112023000187011040ID1107349341
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.