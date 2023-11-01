Italy Considering Building Field Hospital In Gaza

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Italy is considering building a field hospital in the Gaza Strip, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto wrote on his“X” page, Trend reports.

"Another Air Force plane with humanitarian aid for residents of the Gaza Strip landed at Al-Arish airport (Egypt - ed.). We are considering the possibility of establishing a field hospital in the Gaza Strip," the minister noted.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.