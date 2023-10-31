Uzbekistan & Afghanistan Sign Export-Import Contracts Worth $1.2 Billion

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The delegation of the government of Uzbekistan visited Kabul,
where the head of the delegation of Uzbekistan met with the deputy
prime minister of Afghanistan, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, in a
narrow and expanded format. The ministers of investment, industry
and trade, agriculture, water management, mining and geology,
energy and transport of the two countries took part in the
meetings, Azernews reports, citing Kun News
Agency.
He also noted that transport and transit issues are the engine
of economic development and highly appreciated the participation of
the Uzbek side in the projects of creating a transport corridor
connecting Central Asia and South Asia through Afghanistan.
It was noted that there are many untapped opportunities in the
economic sphere in Afghanistan and Uzbekistan, and their
implementation will serve to increase the volume of mutual trade
several times. Appreciation was also expressed for the creation of
a new visa mechanism for Afghan investors, business representatives
and truck drivers.
At the meeting, it was specially noted that the Ministry of
Investments, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan developed a“roadmap”
to increase the volume of mutual trade to $3 billion in the near
future.
During his visit, Abdul Ghani Baradar welcomed the opening of
the exhibition of“Made in Uzbekistan” products. The Uzbek side
expressed its readiness to organize an exhibition of products
produced in Afghanistan in Uzbekistan.
As part of the visit, a business forum was organized at the
Kabul International Exhibition Center, in which more than 300
representatives of local business circles took part.
Within the framework of the exhibition, B2B and G2B negotiations
were organized between representatives of the business circles of
Uzbekistan and Afghanistan.
During the meetings, the parties reached export-import
agreements worth about $1.2 billion.
