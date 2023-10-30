Ukraine Crunch Coming: Zelensky On The Rocks?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) In more ways than one, Ukraine is facing a crunch that could topple the Zelensky government.



Ukraine's situation has worsened since the failure of the much advertised Ukrainian“counter-offensive.” Focused mainly on the Zaphorize area, but also including renewed emphasis on trying to return to Bakhmut, the entire enterprise stalled. Ukraine suffered huge casualties and equipment losses with almost nothing to show for it. Even the fighting in Bradley square, aimed at breaching the Surovikin defenses, failed.

It is now getting worse as the Russians begin their own offensive, some of it focused on Avdiivka, on the Krasny Liman area, and Kupyansk. Virtually every report indicates important Russian tactical successes despite the reinforcements Ukraine throws in. The Russian operations appear to be an effort to create effective borders for Donetsk and Luhansk while possibly preparing for even deeper thrusts elsewhere.

The Western and Ukrainian news media claim that the Russians are taking heavy losses in these operations. But it would seem that it is the Ukrainians who are rushing in reinforcements, especially around Avdiivka, suggesting the Ukrainian army is being hard pressed by the Russians.

Ukraine has also suffered heavy losses in its air force. If unconfirmed reports coming from Russia are accurate, it would seem the Russians in October were able to destroy 20 Mig-29's, eight Su-25's, one Su-24, and two L-39's. (The L-39 is a trainer and light attack aircraft produced by the Czech Republic's Aero Vodochody.)

The Mig-29 is a fourth generation jet interceptor that flies faster and turns better than the US F-16 and the F/A-18A. After their introduction in 1983, the Soviet Union provided them to a number of Eastern European countries then in the Warsaw Pact. Some of these planes have been handed over to Ukraine.

Mig-29.

Sergey Shoigu, Russia's defense minister, speaking on October 25th, said,“We have received systems that have shot down 24 aircraft over the past five days.” Shoigu did not say what the“systems” were or where they were operating.

It isn't clear how many Mig-29's remain in Ukraine's inventory, but probably only a handful.

