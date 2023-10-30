FIS Delegates Review Bakuriani, Gudauri Infrastructure For Upcoming 2024 Snowboard Cross World Cup

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Representatives of the International Ski and Snowboard
Federation and Infront Sports & Media sports marketing company have
visited Georgia's mountain resorts of Bakuriani and Gudauri to
review infrastructure works and locations for broadcasting the
upcoming FIS Snowboard Cross World Cup series in February,
Georgia's Mountain Trails Agency said on Monday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
After inspecting the ongoing infrastructure works in
Gudauri, FIS delegate Nicolas Vaudroz said the team saw“an
extraordinary mountain with good nature and a very motivated
team”.I look forward to returning to Gudauri to work with this
extraordinary team”, he noted.
In comments about the upcoming World Cup, Irakli
Burchuladze, the Director of the MTA, said international delegates'
evaluations were“very positive” and expressed readiness to host
the“with honour”.
Gudauri will host snowboard cross events within the
World Cup for the first time, while competitions for mogul, dual
mogul and ski cross disciplines will run in Bakuriani.
The two locations were marked as permanent hosts of
the competition calendar in January, enabling the destinations to
host stages of World Cup events running under the international
governing body annually.
