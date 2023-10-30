Gulnara Karimova 'Princess Of Uzbekistan' Accused Of Heading Crime Syndicate 'The Office': 15 Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Gulnara Karimova, also known as 'Princess of Uzbekistan' daughter of former President Islam Karimov, was indicted in money laundering case by Swiss Federal Prosecutors. Karimova, daughter of Islam Karimov, was accused on charges of money laundering, bribery and participation in a criminal network that used“violence and intimidation.”Karimova is accused of allegedly developing and running a crime ring known as“The Office” that involved several dozen people and multiple companies.\"'The Office' conducted its criminal activities as a professional business, complying with mandatory regulations and observing a strict allocation of tasks, while also resorting to violence and intimidation,\" they said in a statement telecoms industry was one of Uzbekistan's most profitable sectors starting in the early 2000s, and foreign firms that sought to enter were required to pay Karimova bribes - through“The Office” - to gain access to it, the prosecutors said to AP, Swiss authorities have frozen more than 440 million Swiss francs ($483 million) in assets in connection with the case. They already confiscated more than 340 million francs after four people were convicted between 2018 and 2021 of money laundering and forgery of documents as part of the investigation.\"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!\" Click here!Here's 10 things to know about this caseWho is Gulnara Karimova?-Gulnara Karimova is the daughter of former President Islam Karimov-Karimova, 51 has been imprisoned in Tashkent since 2014What is Karimova accused of?-Karimova was indicted in Switzerland for heading an international crime syndicate.-Gulnara Karimova was indicted along with the former director-general of the Uzbek subsidiary of a Russian telecommunications company for crimes allegedly committed between 2005 and 2013.-Karimova is accused of having plundered hundreds of millions of dollars from Uzbekistan and systematically bribing corporate executives and government officials around the world-She is also accused of having laundered ill-gotten gains through an array of companies and bank accounts centred in Switzerland-Karimova allegedly developed and ran a crime ring known as“The Office” that involved several dozen people and multiple companies.-The network began its operations in Switzerland in 2005 in order to conceal the capital originating from its criminal dealings in Swiss bank accounts and safes and by purchasing real estate, AP reports-Owners of some accounts in Switzerland were actually“straw men” conjured up to cover up the fact that Karimova was the real beneficiary of the accounts-According to reports, the crimes were conducted while Islam Karimova was in office. He led the central Asian country for more than a quarter-century until his death in September 2016. His daughter once served at the U.N. office in Geneva, and benefited from diplomatic immunity-The case has led to criminal proceedings in other countries including Britain, France, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the United States.-A criminal probe is continuing into the Swiss private bank Lombard Odier and others on suspicion of money laundering and failing to properly monitor financial transactionsGulnara Karimova's trial trail-Karimova has faced a series of trials after a first conviction in Uzbekistan eight years ago.-She was initially ordered to serve her sentence at her daughter's home, but a 2019 court ruling placed her behind bars for violating the terms of her confinement.-She is now serving a 13-year sentence for organizing a criminal group, extortion and embezzlement.

