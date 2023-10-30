Midwest Based Sports Technology Company, Expands Its Nationwide Footprint With Partnership With Hudl Athletics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bringing State-of-the-Art Performance Testing Technology to Athletes Nationwide.

- Chase PfeiferJACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In sports, timing is everything. At Dashr , they believe that timing is one of the most critical aspects to improve an athlete's performance, recovery, and to propel an athlete forward. Dashr is proud to announce a nationwide partnership with Hudl , a global leader in performance analysis technology with more than 230,000 teams across 40 different sports.Dashr offers professional-grade training and timing equipment that is used by high school, college and professional teams across the world including the Buffalo Bills, Boston Red Sox, Georgia Bulldogs, Manchester United, D1 Sports, Under Armor Football Camps to name a few. Designed for use within a wide variety of sports, Dashr's equipment and packages are perfect for day-to-day training as well as hosting combine and testing events to measure athletic performance.“Hudl is a household name in high school sports, and we are thrilled to work with them in providing technology to those who can use it the most.” said Chase Pfeifer, Co-Founder and CEO of Dashr.“Athletes are at a disadvantage when they show up at a tryout or combine without ever having used a modern timing system. Our goal is to level the playing field, giving every athlete the opportunity to train with electronic timing.”“We are excited to partner with Dashr to provide even more value to our high school athletic department, club and college package customers,” said Rachel Krasnow, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Hudl.“Dashr has world-class equipment used by all levels of organizations around the country and we are excited to help showcase them to our network. Their tools can provide meaningful data to both coaches and athletes to help give them all the chance they deserve.”Hudl customers interested in learning more about Dashr and their product offerings should reach out to their Hudl rep.About Dashr:By providing a robust yet affordable suite of performance evaluation equipment and data management software, Dashr has become a disruptive force in the world of sports technology. Though originally designed for the high school coach - Dashr is now used by thousands of coaches across 50+ countries in schools, gyms, club teams, universities, hospitals, research facilities, and professional teams. Learn more at .About HudlAs a global leader in performance analysis technology, Hudl helps more than 200K sports teams-from grassroots to the pros-prepare for and stay ahead of the competition. A complete suite of video and data products ensures coaches have the insights they need, and athletes get the shot they deserve. 6M users across 40+ sports use Hudl's best-in-class software, hardware, and services, including online coaching tools, mobile and desktop apps, smart cameras, livestreaming, wearables, analytics, professional consultation and more. Learn more at hudl.

