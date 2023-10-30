Kazmunaygas Observes Significant Growth In Oil Transit, Thanks To Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 30. KazMunayGas (KMG), Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company,
transported 59.3 million tons of oil from January through September
2023, Trend reports.
According to the company, oil transportation through
primary pipelines increased by 6.6 percent, reaching 51.3 million
tons. This growth is primarily due to the increased transportation
of Kashagan oil through the KazTransOil system towards Samara and
into the CPC system, along with oil transportation to the port of
Aktau.
Maritime oil transportation saw a total volume increase of 16.1
percent to 8 million tons, mainly driven by expanded operations in
the Mediterranean Sea, utilizing the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline
as an alternative route for exporting Kazakh oil, the KMG noted.
Moreover, there was an uptick in transported oil volume through the
Black Sea, moving from the KTK marine terminal at the Port of
Novorossiysk (Russia) to the Port of Midia (Romania).
As part of advancing the Trans-Caspian route, new "Taraz" and
"Liwa" oil tankers, each with a deadweight of 8,000 tons, have been
acquired for the transportation of Kazakh oil across the Caspian
Sea. These tankers are owned by the Caspian Integrated Maritime
Solutions joint venture with shareholders including the National
Maritime Shipping Company "Kazmortransflot" (a 100 percent
subsidiary of KMG) and International Maritime Investments Ltd. (a
100 percent subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Ports Group) in the
UAE.
