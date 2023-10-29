In Malta, Ukrainian, Polish Presidential Advisers Discuss Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the sidelines of the third meeting of advisers on national security and foreign affairs in Malta, representatives of Ukraine and Poland discussed bilateral relations and the situation at the front.

The Bureau of International Policy under the President of Poland reported this on X (formerly Twitter), Ukrinform saw.

"On the sidelines of the meeting of the president's advisers on security and foreign affairs in Malta, Minister Marcin Przydacz spoke with Andrii Sybiha about the situation at the front, security in the region, and Ukrainian-Polish bilateral relations," the report reads.

As reported, the head of the Bureau of International Policy under the President of the Republic of Poland, Marcin Przydacz, was recently elected a member of the Sejm. From Monday, October 30, he will be replaced at his current post by Mieszko Pawlak. Since Andrzej Duda was elected President of Poland in 2015, Pawlak has worked in presidential bodies – the Bureau of Foreign Affairs, as well as the Bureau of National Security.

On October 28-29, Malta is hosting the third Peace Summit on Ukraine involving the leaders of the Global South countries at the level of foreign policy and national security advisers.