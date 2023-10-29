Ukrainian Warriors Smash Enemy Military Convoy Near Donetsk Region's Krasnohorivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Donetsk region, Ukraine's Defense Forces have crushed a convoy of Russian invaders, who were trying to break through the defense lines.

The relevant video was posted by the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Thanks to coordinated actions, we have managed to smash the occupiers' convoy, trying to break through our defenses near the village of Krasnohorivka,” the report states.

The video shows the combat performance of the artillery units of Ukraine's 31st Separate Mechanized Brigade, 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Marko Bezruchko, 116th Territorial Defense Brigade, and the Separate Presidential Brigade named after Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi.

A reminder that, between February 24, 2022 and October 29, 2023, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine reached about 299,080 troops.

Photo: Getty Images