Mejlis First Deputy Chairman Dzhelyal Transferred From Crimea To Russia's Minusinsk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Nariman Dzhelyal, political prisoner, First Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, was transferred from the temporarily occupied Crimea to the town of Minusinsk, Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation.

"The Russian Federal Penitentiary Service transferred illegally convicted First Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People Nariman Dzhelyal to prison in the town of Minusinsk, Krasnoyarsk Krai," the Mission of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea posted on Facebook , referring to prisoner's wife, Leviza Dzhelyal.

Leviza Dzhelyal was notified about this 10 days after the transfer. The woman received an official letter from the Federal Penitentiary Service and a notice from the "Supreme Court" of Crimea rejecting the cassation appeal of Nariman Dzhelyal and Asan Akhtemov.

"Dzhelyal's wife also noted that there was no exact information about Nariman's whereabouts or his condition. Leviza assumes that her husband is held in special blocks and is not allowed to make phone calls," the Mission added.

As reported, on September 21, 2022, the Russian-controlled "Supreme Court" of Crimea convicted Nariman Dzhelyal, Asan Akhtemov and Aziz Akhtemov on charges of allegedly blowing up a gas pipeline. They were sentenced to 17, 15 and 13 years in prison, respectively.

The experts found 15 violations of the norms of access to fair trial committed against First Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People Nariman Dzhelyal and the Akhtemov brothers.