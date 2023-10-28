Klymenko: Investigators Have Already Documented More Than 98,000 Russian War Crimes In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Investigators have already documented more than 98,000 war crimes committed by the Russian army in the territory of Ukraine.

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko said this during a consultation meeting with the interior ministers of the Baltic states, Poland, Hungary, Finland and Norway in Vilnius, Ukrinform reports.

Klymenko noted that international partners had begun to provide comprehensive assistance from the first hours of the Russian full-scale invasion, thanks to which Ukraine managed to survive.

"Your contribution to the defense of the independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine cannot be overestimated. You were among those who began to help us in the first hours of the Russian full-scale invasion. During these 20 months, we became stronger, gained a lot of new knowledge, and mastered previously unknown skills. We went through difficult and cruel events – the massacre of civilians in Bucha, mass graves in Izium, cruel torture chambers which we found in all the de-occupied territories. In the end, the Kakhovka HPP dam was blown up. We remember the help that you, the partners, began to send us immediately," Klymenko emphasized.

He informed the partners that investigators had already recorded more than 98,000 war crimes committed by the Russian army in the territory of Ukraine. The National Police created a special War Criminal base, where data on 240,000 people participating in the war against Ukraine have already been entered.

"We are convinced that every person who committed crimes against the Ukrainian people should suffer a fair punishment. And that these war criminals will not have a peaceful life in any democratic country. In addition, I would like to thank our Lithuanian and Polish partners for training Ukrainian investigators and criminologists and for joining the Joint Investigation Team in collecting the evidence of the commission of war crimes by the Russian Federation," Klymenko stressed.

Moreover, the parties discussed future threats coming from Russia regarding strikes on energy facilities during the heating season, mine clearance and mechanisms for restoring a safe environment in Ukraine after the end of military operations.

At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to expand further cooperation to ensure a sustainable joint response to any new threats posed by Russia and Belarus.

Photo: gov