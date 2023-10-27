Europol Hosts Int'l Conf. On Criminal Use Of Cryptocurrencies

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 27 (KUNA) - An international conference hosted by the EU's police agency, Europol, at The Hague, concluded that tackling the criminal use of cryptocurrencies is a race against time.

The two-day event on Thursday and Friday organised in a hybrid format, was attended by representatives from law enforcement, the public and private sectors, policy institutions and academia from more than 100 countries.

The aim was to explore trends and strategies to tackle crimes involving cryptocurrencies, said Europol in a press release.

Law enforcement agencies that collaborate in joint task teams and proactively collaborate with the private sector are getting ahead of the criminals.

In contrast, countries that do not take the risks seriously are in danger of becoming a haven for crypto-enabled scams, money laundering and terrorist financing, it warned.

Co-organised by Europol and the Basel Institute on Governance, the 7th Global Conference on Criminal Finances and Cryptocurrencies was hosted at Europol's headquarters.

The discussions focused on the key issues associated to combating the criminal misuse of cryptocurrencies, including evolving scam typologies.

Other topics discussed included growing adoption of cryptocurrencies by criminals, particularly in underground banking and public-private cooperation in cryptocurrency investigations and confiscation proceedings. (end)

