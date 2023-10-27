ANGUILLA WILL HOST THE CARIBBEAN & MEXICO MEETING AND INCENTIVE TRAVEL EXCHANGE (CMITE) 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Stacey Liburd, Director of TourismTHE VALLEY, ANGULLA, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Anguilla Tourist Board is pleased to announce that Questex Media has selected Anguilla as the host destination for the 2024 Caribbean & Mexico Meeting and Incentive Travel Exchange (CMITE), from August 19 – 22, 2024.“We are delighted to be chosen to host this prestigious event, which represents a tremendous vote of confidence in our destination,” stated Mrs. Stacey Liburd, Anguilla's Director of Tourism.“The MICE market is an increasingly important segment for Anguilla, and CMITE provides an excellent opportunity for us to demonstrate to leading meeting and incentive planners our ability to manage and service their clients. We appreciate the support from our host partner, the Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club , and we promise all participants a truly memorable and productive experience at CMITE 2024.”Organized by Questex Media in partnership with the Anguilla Tourist Board and the Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club, CMITE brings together pre-qualified North American meeting and incentive buyers from corporate direct, incentive houses, and meeting/event management companies with Caribbean & Mexico-based travel suppliers for two and a half days of networking that includes over 20 one-to-one private appointments, cultural activities and educational opportunities.“We couldn't be more pleased to host our exclusive, one-to-one private meeting event concept that we have in our CMITE brand, with such an exclusive destination as Anguilla,” said Jill Birkett, VP Travel & Wellness Group, Questex.“It is truly the finest of partnerships when two like-minded brands can deliver the most valuable, turnkey event for the Caribbean and Mexico MICE industry. We can't wait to share this experience with our audience.”In addition to the cutting-edge seminars, business appointments and networking sessions, delegates will have the opportunity to enjoy Anguilla's unique culture, delectable cuisine, luxurious accommodations, and the enticing range of experiences that are available to their clients on this extraordinary island."We are thrilled to partner with the Anguilla Tourist Board to host the annual Caribbean & Mexico Meeting & Incentive Travel Exchange at our beautiful resort," said Kevin Carty, General Manager of Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club. "We are always happy to help showcase the island of Anguilla and what makes it so special, and we look forward to welcoming some of the best in the business to stay with us. We know it will be a productive and successful event -- of course with some fun, sun and relaxation mixed in."Additional event information including buyer and supplier registration details, speakers and panels will be made available in the coming weeks.For information on Anguilla please visit the official website of the Anguilla Tourist Board: ; follow us on Facebook: Facebook/AnguillaOfficial; Instagram: @Anguilla_Tourism; YouTube; Twitter: @Anguilla_Trsm, Hashtag: #MyAnguilla.- Ends -About AnguillaTucked away in the northern Caribbean, Anguilla is a shy beauty with a warm smile. A slender length of coral and limestone fringed with green, the island is ringed with 33 beaches, considered by savvy travelers and top travel magazines, to be the most beautiful in the world. A fantastic culinary scene, a wide variety of quality accommodations at varying price points, a host of attractions and exciting calendar of festivals make Anguilla an alluring and entrancing destination.Anguilla lies just off the beaten path, so it has retained a charming character and appeal. Yet because it can be conveniently reached from three major gateways – Miami, FL (MIA), Puerto Rico (SJU), and St. Martin, (SXM), and by private air, it's a hop and a skip away.Romance? Barefoot elegance? Unfussy chic? And untrammeled bliss? Lose The Crowd. Find Yourself. In Anguilla.

