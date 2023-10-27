Azerbaijan Leads World In Number Of Selective Abortions

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
"Azerbaijan is the leader among the countries in the world in
the number of selective abortions. If this trend does not change,
certain problems await our country in 2050," Azernews reports.
Farid Babayev, the Head of Country Office at the United Nations
Population Fund (UNFPA), said this at the public hearings on
"Improvement of legislation on women's and children's rights:
current situation and new challenges".
The Head of UNFPA also notes that Azerbaijan has overtaken China
in the world in the choice of gender: "From this point of view,
education should be carried out in the country, as well as certain
changes should be made in the legislation".
The government of Azerbaijan has taken steps to address the
issue of selective abortions, including the introduction of laws
that prohibit the practice and the implementation of public
awareness campaigns. However, more needs to be done to ensure that
the trend does not continue.
MENAFN27102023000195011045ID1107318364
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.