Azerbaijan Leads World In Number Of Selective Abortions

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

"Azerbaijan is the leader among the countries in the world in the number of selective abortions. If this trend does not change, certain problems await our country in 2050," Azernews reports.

Farid Babayev, the Head of Country Office at the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), said this at the public hearings on "Improvement of legislation on women's and children's rights: current situation and new challenges".

The Head of UNFPA also notes that Azerbaijan has overtaken China in the world in the choice of gender: "From this point of view, education should be carried out in the country, as well as certain changes should be made in the legislation".

The government of Azerbaijan has taken steps to address the issue of selective abortions, including the introduction of laws that prohibit the practice and the implementation of public awareness campaigns. However, more needs to be done to ensure that the trend does not continue.