Malayalam Star Dileep Announces Release Date Of His Next 'Bandra'; Check

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Malayalam's Janapriya Nayakan Dileep is celebrating his 56th birthday today and on this occasion, he announced the release date of his next film 'Bandra' on social media. The film will hit the theatres on November 10.

Dileep fans are very excited about the film as he once again joined hands with director Arun Gopy, with whom he previously worked in 'Ramaleela'.

The release date poster features Dileep in a fiery look, holding a knife in his hand with a vintage car in the background. Dileep is shot in high-contrast lighting, and the picture appears to have a great production value.

The film revolves around the journey of Alan Alexander Dominic, a dangerous gangster who once ruled the streets of Bandra in the 90s.

Popular actress Tamannaah Bhatia is making her Malayalam debut with 'Bandra'. The film is scripted by Udayakrishna and produced by Vinayaka Ajith. Besides, Dileep and Tamannaah Bhatia also star Mamta Mohandas, Dino Morea, Lena, Rajveer Ankur Singh, Dara Singh Khurana and Amit Tiwari in supporting roles. Bandra has many non-Malayali actors.



'Bandra' is the 147th film of the actor.

Anbariv, Phoenix Prabhu, and Mafia Sasi were part of the team that choreographed the notable action scenes that made Bandra unique.

The director-actor duo (Arun Gopy and Dileep) will hope for a bigger blockbuster than their first collaboration years ago with Ramaleela. Arun Gopy previously told a media house that 'Bandra' is an action thriller. "We approached her feeling that she was most ideally suitable for the character," he said of Tamannaah Bhatia's casting as the film's leading woman. She, too, thought it was a position that would suit her well, and she was eager to join. Her character will converse in Malayalam and Hindi."

