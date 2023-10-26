Japan's Reconstruction Agency To Assist Ukraine In Restoration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Japan's Reconstruction Agency, which has many years of experience in successfully restoring large-scale damage after natural disaster, is ready to help the Agency for Restoration of Ukraine in reconstruction and in several areas of project implementation.

The heads of the agencies – Uno Yoshimasa and Mustafa Nayyem – agreed on this at a meeting held with the participation of the Embassy of Japan in Ukraine and the Embassy of Ukraine in Japan, Ukrinform reports with reference to the agency's press service .

"The successful experience of our Japanese colleagues will help us plan and implement important projects more effectively," Nayyem said.

The Reconstruction Agency of Japan is ready to share the experience of private investment in reconstruction projects. An important area of cooperation is the experience of electronic construction management – planning and design.

"This is our first meeting, and then we will determine the directions in which we can work. I am sure that we will pass on really useful knowledge," said Uno Yoshimasa, Director General of the Reconstruction Agency of Japan.

As reported, a memorandum on cooperation and promotion of sustainable urban restoration was concluded between the Ministry of Restoration of Ukraine and the Reconstruction Agency of Japan at the G7 Transport Ministers Meeting with the participation of the head of the Agency for Restoration of Ukraine in June 2023.