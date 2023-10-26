Germany Transfers More Than €54 Million To Energy Support Fund For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection will transfer another 54.3 million euros to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reported , according to Ukrinform.

"The funds will be provided as part of the expansion of the German-Ukrainian Energy Partnership for the purchase of energy equipment necessary for the restoration and repair of Ukrainian energy facilities," the statement said.

Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko thanked Germany for its assistance, emphasizing that work on further expanding the energy partnership continues.

As reported, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Germany has allocated more than EUR 100 million to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine and sent 95 cargoes of humanitarian aid for energy workers.