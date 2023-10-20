Azerbaijan Shares Plans On Construction Of Villages In Certain Liberated Districts

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. The construction
of three urban centers, five settlements, and 24 villages is
planned in the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts following
the First State Program for the Great Return to the liberated
territories of Azerbaijan until 2026, the Executive Director of
Service for Reconstruction, Construction, and Management No. 1 in
the Eastern Zangazur Economic Zone Novras Jafarov said, Trend reports.
He made the remark during a panel discussion on the
"Contribution of Reconstruction, Construction, and Management
Services to the Great Return" within the Caspian Construction
Week.
"Life has already revived in the Zangilan district's Aghali
village, which is the first among the Great Return locations. A
total of 133 families (649 people) have been returned to this
village. The majority of the personnel involved in managing Aghali
are its residents," Jafarov added.
Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian
occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great
Return' program, which envisions the return of internally displaced
persons (IDPs) to their native lands.
Along with Aghali village, the former IDPs returned to Lachin
and Fuzuli cities, the villages of Talish (Tartar district), and
Zabukh (Lachin district).
