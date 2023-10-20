Azerbaijan Announces Return Of More Families To Liberated Aghali Village (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. The State
Committee of Azerbaijan for Refugees and Internally Displaced
Persons has held a draw among the families who will soon return to
Aghali village in the Zangilan district, Trend reports.
The committee said that the event involved personnel from the
Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the
Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts of the Eastern Zangazur
Economic Region, the Zangilan district's executive power, and the
public council under the committee.
In total, 33 families (177 people) took part in the drawing.
Based on the family composition, 10 families received three-room,
15 families received four-room, and eight families received
five-room apartments. To date, these families have lived in Baku
and Sumgayit, sites of temporary settlement in the Absheron
district.
The draw is intended to ensure objectivity and transparency in
the process of accommodating IDPs. Representatives of internally
displaced families determine by drawing lots the exact address of
the houses allocated to them.
The participants noted that they feel great joy in returning to
their native places. They expressed their deep gratitude to
President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva
for the conditions created in the territories liberated from
occupation and the care given to the former internally displaced
persons.
The families participating in the draw, according to the
schedule, will be sent to the village of Aghali on October 26 and
October 28.
Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian
occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great
Return' program, which envisions the return of internally displaced
persons (IDPs) to their native lands.
Up to now, 133 families (649 people) have been returned to
Aghali village.
Along with Aghali, the former IDPs returned to Lachin and Fuzuli
cities, the villages of Talish (Tartar district), and Zabukh
(Lachin district).
