Ashgabat To Host Exhibition Of Turkish Export Goods

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 20. Ashgabat will host an exhibition of Turkish export goods from December 6 through December 8, 2023, Trend reports.

The organizational arrangements of the exhibition of Turkish export goods were discussed during the meeting of the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan Mergen Gurdov with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Türkiye to Turkmenistan Togan Oral in Ashgabat.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed issues of further development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Türkiye in the trade and economic sphere.

In the past years, Turkish enterprises presented consumer goods, as well as equipment for industry and agriculture at exhibitions in Ashgabat.

The stands showcased household appliances, building materials, upholstered furniture and electronics of Turkish production, textiles and household goods, household chemicals and food industry products.