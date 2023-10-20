Ashgabat To Host Exhibition Of Turkish Export Goods

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 20. Ashgabat
will host an exhibition of Turkish export goods from December 6
through December 8, 2023, Trend reports.
The organizational arrangements of the exhibition of Turkish
export goods were discussed during the meeting of the Chairman of
the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan Mergen Gurdov
with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the
Republic of Türkiye to Turkmenistan Togan Oral in Ashgabat.
During the meeting, the sides also discussed issues of further
development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Türkiye in the
trade and economic sphere.
In the past years, Turkish enterprises presented consumer goods,
as well as equipment for industry and agriculture at exhibitions in
Ashgabat.
The stands showcased household appliances, building materials,
upholstered furniture and electronics of Turkish production,
textiles and household goods, household chemicals and food industry
products.
