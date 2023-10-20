International Conference Against French Colonialism Kicks Off In Baku (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. The international
conference "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and
Injustice," organized by the Baku Initiative Group, has started in
Baku, Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Representatives from 14 countries and marine territories under
French colonial rule (New Caledonia, French Polynesia, French
Guiana, Martinique, and Guadeloupe), as well as Corsica, are
attending the conference.
The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) was formed on July 6, 2023, in
Baku, by participants in the conference "Total Elimination of
Colonialism" as part of the ministerial assembly of the
Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement, which was presided
over by the Republic of Azerbaijan.
BIG supports the fight for freedom of nations in various parts
of the world that are still subject to colonization even in the
twenty-first century.
