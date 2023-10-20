International Conference Against French Colonialism Kicks Off In Baku (PHOTO)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. The international conference "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice," organized by the Baku Initiative Group, has started in Baku, Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Representatives from 14 countries and marine territories under French colonial rule (New Caledonia, French Polynesia, French Guiana, Martinique, and Guadeloupe), as well as Corsica, are attending the conference.

The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) was formed on July 6, 2023, in Baku, by participants in the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism" as part of the ministerial assembly of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement, which was presided over by the Republic of Azerbaijan.

BIG supports the fight for freedom of nations in various parts of the world that are still subject to colonization even in the twenty-first century.

