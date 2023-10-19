Russian Pundit: Wisdom Of Azerbaijani Leadership Resisted Widest International Coalition

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
15 October was a significant day for the whole of Azerbaijan,
President Ilham Aliyev raised the Azerbaijani flag in the city of
Khankendi on the anniversary of 20 years of his service as
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. His magnificent,
informative speech is both inspiring and reassuring. Azerbaijan has
fully restored its territories, and the threats of separatism no
longer exist. The West is closely watching and jealous of
Azerbaijan's success and wants to interfere in the Caucasus in
every possible way, looking for ways to unleash conflicts.
In his speech, the President reminded that 17 years of
negotiations were meaningless, and Armenia would not give even an
inch of land. Not a single country has supported Azerbaijan in the
100 years since the establishment of the 'Nagorno-Karabakh
autonomy', which has no basis in Azerbaijan. All major powers have
supported Armenia and today history has shown it once again.
According to Russian historian, and political scientist,
professor Oleg Kuznetsov, who gave a comment for AZERNEWS , 15 October became a memorable day in the
modern history of Azerbaijan, when President Ilham Aliyev raised
Azerbaijani state flags in all major settlements of Garabagh.
"I will not be surprised if this day is declared another public
holiday in the near future. Azerbaijan has proved that the will of
the people multiplied by the wisdom of the leadership is able to
work miracles and resist the widest international coalition.
Azerbaijan has proved its self-sufficiency and viability as a
full-fledged subject of international law through decades of
persistent struggle for territorial integrity, which cannot be said
about its neighbors in the South Caucasus region. Azerbaijani
people have something to be proud of," the expert said.
The successes of the Azerbaijani leadership are encouraging, but
there is a thorn in the face of the West and its close attention to
the Caucasus, where the West wanted to undermine the authority of
Azerbaijan at the international level, with its support for the
separatist regime, indifference to Azerbaijan and its people that,
despite the cold-bloodedness of the West, coped with all the
problems on the way to today, the liberation of the occupied
territories, with mass disinformation from the separatist clan. The
West and state structures still have a grudge against the Caucasus
and may wish to prevent the signing of a peace treaty between
Azerbaijan and Armenia.
"I have carefully read the Russian translation of President
Ilham Aliyev's speech on the occasion of his visit to Garabagh. In
it, my attention was drawn to one circumstance that none of the
Azerbaijani or foreign political analysts and experts had paid
attention to."
The Russian pundit pointed that when the Azerbaijani President
was speaking about the perspective of further relations with
Armenia, in his speech he named 4 important issues that are yet to
be solved - the state border, the opening of the Zangazur transport
corridor, return of the remaining 7 villages under the jurisdiction
of Azerbaijan and signing of the peace treaty.
"The signing of the peace treaty forms the sequence of these
issues, which says a lot about the tasks of Azerbaijan's foreign
policy in the near future. For 20 years of leading Azerbaijan,
President Aliyev has tamed the whole world to the fact that he is a
man of his word - what he says is what he does. That is why in his
speech he essentially speaking in legal language made an offer,
i.e. a public proposal to Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan, in
which he formulated steps to normalize Armenian-Azerbaijani
relations, and if he persists in his non-acceptance of his
position, we will most likely have to expect another operation to
force Armenians to peace and good-neighborliness," the political
analyst added.
It is important to recall that during the peaceful co-existence
of Azerbaijanis and Armenians in Azerbaijan under the leadership of
national leader Heydar Aliyev, strong propaganda was carried out
from the West and France fuelling the conflict between the peoples.
In 1987 Heydar Aliyev was dismissed from the post of the Bureau of
the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, as well as the First
Deputy Representative of the Council of Ministers of the Soviet
Union, and after two weeks Armenian nationalists raised the issue
of transferring the "Nagorno-Karabakh" autonomous region from
Azerbaijan to Armenia. It was raised by an Armenian nationalist
living in Moscow, and published in a French newspaper.
"The Western world or the collective West is now in such a state
of overload with regional conflicts, in which it is involuntarily
or voluntarily involved, that it is hardly capable today of
providing Armenia, which is striving with all its might to embrace
it, with any military and political assistance. Consequently, the
intensity of the situation in the South Caucasus will only
intensify in the short term. There are many more interesting events
ahead of us," Kuznetsov stressed.
In conclusion, Russian political scientist importantly
emphasized that the West's attitude towards Azerbaijan was
formulated by the British back in 1918, at the time of the
occupation of Baku by British colonial troops, which was
unsuccessful.
"From that moment the Western countries perceived Azerbaijan
exclusively as their petrol station, which once again found its
confirmation in the plan in 1941 of the Vichy France government of
Marshal Philippe Petain, an ally of Nazi Germany, to seize Baku
after Hitler's attack on the Soviet Union. For the same purpose,
Western countries, through the Armenian diasporas, supported and
sponsored Armenia in its aggression against Azerbaijan in the
1990s. But instead of obediently becoming a semi-colony and raw
materials appendage of Europe and America, it was planned by
Azerbaijan's enemies.
Azerbaijan chose the path of independence in all spheres and won
on this path. Striving for freedom, independence, and justice -
these are the geopolitical dominants that today bring Russia and
Azerbaijan closer in their vision of their place in the modern
world, and that is why our countries are strategic allies on all
geopolitical and macroeconomic issues," the expert underlined.
