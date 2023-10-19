Brazil Conducts Mission In Algiers As Poultry Market Opens

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA))





São Paulo – A trade mission to Algerian capital city Algiers was conducted following the country's market opening to Brazilian poultry last week. The trip started on Sunday (15) and ends on Thursday (19) and was organized by Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in partnership with ABPA and ABIEC, two major Brazilian meat industry groups.

The mission took place following the opening of the poultry market to the country, and talks have been held about the opening up to beef.“The idea was to come so that Brazil can position itself in the market, and I believe it has been great. There have been meetings, a seminar at the Algerian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CACI) and B2Bs,” said the Institutional Relations director of the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC), Fernanda Baltazar, who participated in the trip.

“The ABCC participated understanding the relevance of this moment. We were invited by the ambassador of Brazil to Algiers, Flavio Marega, and we had a meeting with CACI to discuss the return of a partnership. We already had a memorandum of understanding signed with the local chamber, so we went to discuss opportunities while bearing in mind a 2024 workplan for the Brazilian market to position itself here in various segments through partnerships and cooperations, and vice versa,” said Baltazar.

The director also met Algeria's Customs director-general and a technical group to discuss Easy Trade, the ABCC's blockchain platform, and the country's integration possibilities.“They really like, so we plan on hold new talks and technical presentations to check its viability,” she said.

“Apart from that, Algeria's market is realigning itself, so there are opportunities for agriculture, meat, and other sectors like the automotive and cosmetics industries. The last mission that the ABCC conducted here was back in 2018 and featured different industries, so it's a resumption step. The mission was more to understand this new moment, as Algeria's market is important and offers various possibilities for partnerships and trade between the countries to diversify the market,” she finished.

Read more: Algerian market opens up to Brazilian halal chicken

Ricardo Santin , head of ABPA, wrote on a social media that was in Algiers on a series of meetings with Algerian officials and trade leaders as part of an action organized by the Embassy of Brazil in Algiers.

“The high level of interest and the total opening that we saw across the conferences where we participated made it clear that the new door opened by the Brazilian diplomacy will provide further representatives to Brazil in its role supporting the food security of the nations,” he wrote.

“The bottom line is that we're encountering another relevant partnership that was built by Brazil's high diplomatic skills and is expected to provide a wide range of made-in-Brazil foods for the Algerian families and more revenue and development for our country's production hubs,” he finished.

