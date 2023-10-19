Perú Moda & Deco 2023 Celebrates 25 Years Of Showcasing Peruvian Fashion And Decor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Carried out in partnership with giants like Versace, this leading event highlights Peru's growing significance in the global fashion industry.

MIAMI, CT, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Perú Moda & Deco , Peru's leading fashion and decor industry event, is celebrating its 25th anniversary Oct. 19-20 with the theme“In Harmony with the World.” Peruvian designers like Anais Yucra and Ana Guiulfo will showcase their latest creations on the“Perú Textiles” and“Alpaca del Perú” runways while renowned international brands such as Versace and Stella McCartney share the expertise, innovation, and unique vision that have shaped the global fashion industry. Perú Moda & Deco 2023 will feature a total of 200 Peruvian exhibitors from across the country and is expected to generate US$80 million in business.“Thanks to our country's drive to position its offerings, versatility, and national companies in response to changing international market demands, we have been able to successfully serve as a commercial platform for Peru's fashion and decor industries for the past 25 years,” noted Angelica Matsuda, CEO of the Commission for the Promotion of Perú for Exports and Tourism (PROMPERÚ).This year's Perú Moda & Deco offers a unique platform to promote sourcing, Peruvian design, and a proprietary brand that highlights the fusion of the country's rich cultural identity with the latest international trends, resulting in unique, authentic, cutting-edge, and high-value pieces. Over the two-day event, local and international attendees from the United States, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and more will participate in business roundtables, international forums, fashion shows, and the Young Creators Competition, among other activities.Since its inception in 1998, Perú Moda & Deco has been pivotal to internationalizing Peruvian fashion and decor. It has brought professionals from all over the country together with global buyers in an environment focused on innovation, quality, design, and sustainability.ABOUT PROMPERÚThe Commission for the Promotion of Peru for Exports and Tourism (PROMPERÚ) mission is to position Peru globally by promoting its image, tourist destinations, and value-added export products to contribute to the sustainable and decentralized development of the country.

Khy Labri



LLYC