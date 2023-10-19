Astra Tech's Botim Joins Hands with Emirates Red Crescent to Provide Urgent Relief for Gaza

(MENAFN- Atteline) Dubai, UAE - 19 October 2023: Astra Tech, MENA’s leading consumer technology holding group, announces a collaboration with Emirates Red Crescent's 'Tarahum for Gaza' humanitarian relief campaign. This alliance harnesses the power of Astra Tech's Botim platform to enable effortless donations, addressing the urgent humanitarian crisis in Gaza.



The 'Tarahum for Gaza' campaign, launched by Emirates Red Crescent, responds to the critical humanitarian situation in Gaza. Its mission is to provide essential support to communities affected by the ongoing conflict, including women and children who have endured unimaginable hardships.



Abdallah Abu Sheikh, Founder of Astra Tech, commented, “Now more than ever we are witnessing the coming together of individuals, governments and businesses alike on a regional and global scale to help those under siege in Gaza who are running out of food, water, electricity, fuel, all the basic needs for survival. We are honored to be part of Emirates Red Crescent’s nationwide humanitarian drive to raise funds towards relieving the most vulnerable, from thousands of Palestinians fleeing their homes, to the one million children who make up nearly half of Gaza Strip's population.”



The significant impact on Gaza, which resonates throughout the broader region and the global community, given the mounting death toll and the substantial number of individuals injured or displaced, has garnered significant international attention. As a demonstration of unity and commitment to the global response, Botim is deeply engaged in supporting Emirates Red Crescent's initiatives to raise funds for those affected by the ongoing tragic events.



To donate, users can open the Botim app, click on the Tarahum For Gaza toggle on the Explore Page, which will direct them to the Emirates Red Crescent page where they can select any donation amount and pay it directly to Emirates Red Crescent.



About Astra Tech:

Astra Tech is the MENA region's leading consumer technology holding group, dedicated to transforming everyday services with its revolutionary Ultra app. In 2022, the group acquired PayBy, Rizek, and the VoIP app Botim, culminating in the creation of the Ultra app under Botim's umbrella.

Today, Botim operates in 155 countries, offering free end-to-end encrypted VoIP calling and integrating additional services seamlessly such as international money transfers, bill payments, UAE visa services, and more. Astra Tech remains steadfast in its mission to advance technology and enhance the user experience in the region through continuous innovation.





