UK Intel Analyzes Russian Offensive On Donetsk Region's Avdiivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has highly likely begun a coordinated offensive across multiple axes in the east of Ukraine, namely on the Donetsk region's Avdiivka. However, in view of slow progress and high casualties, successfully clearing Avdiivka looks increasingly unlikely for Russians in the short term.

The relevant statement was made by the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom on the social media platform X , referring to the latest Defence Intelligence update, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the analysts, Russian invaders in the Donetsk region are conducting a combined arms offensive on the heavily defended town of Avdiivka, which has been on the front line since 2014.

The UK intelligence noted that Avdiivka is a major obstacle in preventing Russians from their wider objective of taking control of the Donetsk region.

“Russia's attack is likely being carried out with multiple armoured battalions, which are attempting to envelop the town. It is likely to be the most significant offensive operation undertaken by Russia since at least January 2023,” the analysts said.

Meanwhile, entrenched Ukrainian forces have so far likely held back the Russian advance, with the latter sustaining heavy equipment and personnel losses.

“Slow progress and high casualties have likely triggered a change in messaging from Russia, from an offensive to 'active-defence', as successfully clearing Avdiivka looks increasingly unlikely in the short term,” the UK intelligence concluded.

Photo: illustrative, Telegram