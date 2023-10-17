National Bank Of Fujairah Announces 17 UAE National Graduates From Its Management Trainee Programme

(MENAFN- Mid-East)



The young Emiratis successfully completed the 11th edition of the long-standing programme. Initiative is in line with Emiratisation aspirations for the banking sector and the National Employment Strategy 2031.

National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) today announced the graduation of 17 UAE nationals from the 11th edition of its Management Trainee Programme (MTP), supporting both the career aspirations of the UAE's youth, and Emiratisation goals of the banking sector.

Under the programme, which starts each August, Emirati graduates eager to start a career in the banking sector receive access to training and mentoring for the following 12 months. This includes a one-month induction module, classroom training, job rotation, and mentoring from the bank's senior leadership team, all aimed at providing a well-rounded introduction to working in the banking sector.

A new Emiratization program titled“Mustaqbli ” has also been introduced this year to fully equip these, and future MTP graduates, with the knowledge and professional skills required to take over roles as Relationship Managers, particularly in Wholesale Banking.

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari'ah compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF's key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah, Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC and Investment Corporation of Dubai. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody's and BBB / A-2 by Standard & Poor's, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol“NBF”. It has a branch network of 14 across the UAE.