EUI Engineering Students Excel In International Courses

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egypt University of Informatics (EUI) has announced that 30 students from its Faculty of Engineering have achieved the top positions in the courses they took from the University of Bordeaux and Purdue University West Lafayette in the United States. These courses are part of the university's efforts to establish twinning and partnership programs with leading international universities.

Reem Bahgat, President of EUI, congratulated the students for their outstanding performance, which reflects the quality and advancement of the academic programs they receive at EUI. She also thanked Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, and Ayman Ashour, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, for their continuous support and supervision.

Bahgat said:“EUI has been working since its inception to expand cooperation and benefit from partnerships in enhancing its local, regional, and international status as a leading university in the fields of communications and information technology and related disciplines. This is achieved through our academic programs that are compatible with those of international universities and through our interest in scientific research and innovation.”

Ahmed Hassan, Vice President of EUI for Academic Affairs, pointed out that the students excelled in the course“Signals and Systems” that they took from the University of Bordeaux and Purdue University West Lafayette in the summer semester. He said that the average grades of EUI students were 93%, while the average grades of all other students in this course were 82%. He added that the university pays great attention to equipping students with the latest scientific developments as well as English language and soft skills.

Amr Al-Masry, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering at EUI, explained that 80 students from America and some other countries participated in the course. He praised the efforts and capabilities of the faculty members who prepared the students for this course.

Hoda Mokhtar, Dean of the Faculty of Computer Science and Information at EUI, also announced that a dual bachelor's degree program has started for students of her faculty with the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. She said that seven third-year students have enrolled in one of the curricula offered remotely by the University of Minnesota, according to the study plan agreed between EUI and the College of Science and Engineering – Department of Computer Science at the University of Minnesota.

EUI has established agreements and partnerships with prestigious international universities with high global rankings since its inauguration. These include:



An agreement with the University of Bordeaux and Purdue University West Lafayette, which ranks fourth in engineering according to the U.S. News ranking for 2023 in the computer engineering and electrical engineering programs. This agreement also grants a professional master's degree in information security from the Department of Computer Science at Purdue University West Lafayette to the students of the Faculty of Computer Science and Information at EUI.

An agreement with the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, which ranks thirty-fourth in computer science according to the U.S. News ranking for 2023. This agreement grants a dual bachelor's degree from EUI and the University of Minnesota to the students of the Faculty of Computer Science and Information at EUI. An agreement with the University of Ottawa, which ranks among the best 1% of the world's business administration for obtaining the triple accreditation crown. This agreement grants a dual bachelor's degree from EUI and the University of Ottawa to the students of the Faculty of Business Technology at EUI.

According to these agreements, students of EUI in the faculties of Engineering, Computer Science and Information, and Business Technology, who meet the requirements, will obtain a dual bachelor's degree in some of the disciplines and programs that the university offers to its students in the three faculties. The aim is to enable them to achieve the maximum benefit in their academic career and prepare them in an optimal way that suits the needs of the local and international labor market.