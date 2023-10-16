Israeli Forces Escalate Arrest Campaigns In West Bank, Alarming Rights Groups

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Ramallah /PNN/



Palestinian Prisoners' Society said that the Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank continue to execute arrest campaigns at a level unprecedented in last years, both in terms of the number of arrests and the duration over which these campaigns have been carried out.

According to PPS report Since the beginning of the "Operation Aqsa Storm" on October 7th, there have been around 470 arrests, encompassing various demographics, including workers.



The exact number of detainees from Gaza, however, remains unknown. The arrests have been concentrated mainly in the Hebron governorate, which witnessed the highest rates.

The Prisoners' Society added that the Israeli occupation forces conducted extensive arrest campaigns last night and early this Sunday, detaining at least 65 individuals. These arrest operations were spread across most West Bank governorates, including Jerusalem.

The Prisoners' Society revealed that testimonials from the families of detainees shed light on the brutality employed by the occupation forces during the arrest operations, targeting not only the detainees but also their families. The detainees and their families have faced threats, including death threats, along with brutal beatings affecting the majority of the detainees. The campaign has also witnessed widespread destruction and sabotage of homes.

The escalating arrest operations pose significant challenges in monitoring the detainees in interrogation and detention centers. This is due to the stringent measures imposed by the occupation on legal procedures, notably delays in providing information about the detainees' fate and locations of detention.

These delays have been exacerbated by the activation of an Israeli military order that extends the initial detention period and denies detainees access to legal counsel for a minimum of two days.

The Prisoners' Club Urges Families to Report Arrests and Violations

The Prisoners' Club directed a call to all families of detainees in the West Bank, emphasizing the necessity of engaging with specialized institutions concerning prisoner affairs. This step aims to document and monitor the crimes and violations committed against the detainees and their families, enabling subsequent follow-up actions amidst significant challenges faced by these institutions.

It's worth noting that since the beginning of this year, the number of arrests has reached approximately 6,000 cases. These arrest campaigns represent one of the central and deliberate policies employed by the occupying forces, aiming to undermine any escalating forms of resistance. Moreover, they serve as a key tool in the occupier's policy of collective punishment, targeting citizens systematically.



