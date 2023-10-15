Qatar's affirms country's commitment to fulfilling all obligations with Iran

(MENAFN) Qatar's Central Bank Governor, Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani, affirmed his country's commitment to fulfilling all obligations with Iran, assuring that there are no hindrances in facilitating the transfer of Iran's unfrozen funds through the SWIFT system and Letter of Credit (LC). This declaration came during a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad-Reza Farzin, held on the sidelines of the annual International Monetary Fund (IMF) gathering in Morocco.



Sheikh Al-Thani underscored the positive steps taken recently in Qatar to utilize Iran's financial assets, emphasizing that the recent speculations and rumors regarding this matter lack substance and were largely baseless.



Iran had dismissed a report suggesting that it was facing difficulties in accessing the $6.0 billion of its funds, which had been recently unfrozen and transferred to Qatari banks, as reported by certain U.S. media outlets.



During the meeting, the two officials also delved into discussions about enhancing cooperation in the banking sector and exploring joint investment opportunities following the transfer of the $6.0 billion to Iranian banks situated in Qatar.



Mr. Farzin elaborated that given the ability to utilize Iran's unfrozen financial resources in Qatar through the SWIFT network and the establishment of Letters of Credit, technical communications between Qatari banks and six Iranian banks are presently in progress.

