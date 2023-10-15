MP Election 2023: Congress Releases First List Of 144 Candidates; Fields Kamal Nath From Chhindwara

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Indian National Congress on Sunday (October 15) took a significant step in the lead-up to the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections by announcing its first list of 144 candidates. Among the prominent contenders is the state unit president and former chief minister Kamal Nath is set to represent Chhindwara. On the other side, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already introduced candidates for 136 out of the 230 assembly constituencies in the state.

One of the most striking choices in this announcement is the selection of Vikram Mastal, who famously portrayed the role of Hanuman in a TV series back in 2008. He will be pitted against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the Budhni constituency.

Israel-Palestine war: Fourth flight under Operation Ajay carrying 274 nationals arrives in Delhi

Madhya Pradesh is set to conduct its assembly elections on November 17, with the results slated for release on December 3. The voting process will occur in a single phase, similar to the last elections in 2018.

During the 2018 Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, polling took place on November 28, and the results were officially announced on December 11. The Congress secured the most seats, with 114, two shy of a majority in the 230-member assembly.

Meanwhile, in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is planning to contest from the Patan constituency, and Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo will be in the running for the Ambikapur constituency.

India eager to host 2036 Olympics, 2029 Summer Youth Olympic Games: PM Modi tells IOC