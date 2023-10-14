Fedorov Shows Ukrainian R18 Drone Destroying Russian IFV In Zaporizhzhia Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology Mykhailo Fedorov has shown a Ukrainian R18 attack UAV destroying a Russian infantry fighting vehicle in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

Fedorov posted a respective video on his Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

"The occupiers' combat vehicle turning into scrap metal is the work of the 82nd Air Assault Brigade's UAV strike company and an R18 drone. We have recently handed over this Army of Drones bird to the fighters," Fedorov said.

He thanked the soldiers for the "cool results" and promised that there would be more Ukrainian drones on all sections of the front.