Crossbuck BBQ Proudly Joins 'Louisiana Goes Lone Star' For A Special Night Of Bayou State Cuisine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Louisiana Goes Lone Star with Chef Pitmasters Tim McLaughlin, Damian Avila & Chef Jason Derouen

Crossbuck BBQ Smoked Sausage

Crossbuck BBQ Central Texas Style Chopped Brisket

Proudly partnering with Jason Derouen, the Cajun Ninja, 'Louisiana Goes Lone Star' is at Crossbuck BBQ on October 25, 2023

- Tim McLaughlinDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Staying true to its mission of fusing Central Texas style,“low 'n slow” smoking techniques with the best of BBQ and other foods from across our country, Crossbuck BBQ's Chef-Pitmaster, Tim McLaughlin, is proud to announce his upcoming collaboration with Chef Jason Derouen (aka“The Cajun Ninja”).As part of the Louisiana Goes Lone Star event, Tim and Jason developed a menu that truly combines traditional Texas BBQ with the best that Louisiana has to offer.Given the event's goal of promoting the Louisiana food scene, the menu for the night obviously had to start with a Texas-style version of Louisiana's most famous dish...Gumbo. Opting for the popular“chicken-and-sausage” version of the dish, Chef Tim worked with the Cajun Ninja to develop a unique recipe that is sure to delight the senses.“Since we make a lot of our own sausage in house here at Crossbuck BBQ, I wanted to create a unique sausage recipe that would complement the smoked chicken and other flavors in the Gumbo,” said Tim.Sticking with the smoked sausage theme, Tim and Jason teamed up to create a special Boudin sausage to feature on the menu. Unlike traditional Texas-style sausage that typically features a heavy dose of beef and spicy peppers, this sausage will feature a more Louisiana-style pork, rice and vegetable recipe smoked in Crossbuck's wood-fired smokers using post oak, hickory and fruit wood.Next, the two chefs adapted Crossbuck's signature Smoked, Vermont Cheddar Mac N' Cheese with a perfectly seasoned crawfish topping, which is more representative of Louisiana and replaces the brisket or pulled pork often used by Texans in this dish.To complete the night's menu and hone his pie making skills for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, Tim worked with Jason to create his mini crawfish pies. The Cajun Ninja is famous for these savory little pies.“These pies won't be sweet like the pecan pies that we have planned for our Thanksgiving catering menu, but I wanted to ensure that the people of Dallas get a taste for this popular Louisiana dish,” said Tim.The event will be held Wednesday, October 25th from 5 to 9 PM at Crossbuck BBQ located in Farmer's Branch at 4400 Spring Valley Road. No advanced tickets or reservations are necessary. Both indoor and outdoor seating are available on a first come, first served basis. Find a summary of the evening Crossbuck has planned at .

Paige Kuehmeier

Crossbuck BBQ

+1 843-327-8007

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok