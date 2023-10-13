PM Shmyhal Holds Alignment Meeting With Defense Ministry's Top Officials

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expects that a new team of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry will closely cooperate with other agencies in terms of the projects that have already been launched.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram , following an alignment meeting with the management of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Held an alignment meeting with the management of the Defense Ministry. Discussed the joint projects with other ministries and priority areas. In particular, this refers to the digitalization of processes, reform of military medical commissions, provision of an effective procurement system, improvement of financial planning, increased efficiency of budget spending, etc.,” Shmyhal noted.

According to the Prime Minister, the focus is on involving Ukrainian producers. At least 50% of the funds allocated for the Defense Ministry's procurement procedures in 2024 should stay in the Ukrainian market, as this will ensure jobs, the development of the defense industry, and the strengthening of economy, Shmyhal emphasized.

“We also expect a new team to establish close cooperation with other ministries regarding the projects that have already been launched. We are working together, in a coordinated manner, for the development of the state and our victory,” Shmyhal added.

A reminder that, on September 6, 2023, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine appointed Rustem Umerov as Ukraine's Defense Minister. On September 27, 2023, Yurii Dzhyhyr, Nataliia Kalmykova and Kateryna Chernohorenko took office as the deputy defense ministers. On October 5, 2023, Ivan Havryliuk, Stanislav Haider and Dmytro Klimenkov took on duties as the deputy defense ministers.