(MENAFN- KNN India) iThink Logistics Inks Pact With India Post To Boost E-Commerce Deliveries

New Delhi, Oct 13 (KNN) iThink Logistics on Thursday announced that it has signed an agreement with India Post in order empower Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) startups and small and medium businesses (SMBs) across India.







“The heart of this collaboration lies in the shared mission of empowering D2C businesses to extend their reach beyond urban hubs. The e-commerce penetration rates in tier-II and tier-III cities stood at an impressive 21.4 per cent and 41.5 per cent respectively in 2022. While marketplace giants like Flipkart, Myntra, and Meesho have established a strong foothold in these regions, independent e-commerce brands often grapple with the challenge of limited serviceability,” the company said.

By combining India Post's reach in the remotest corners of the country with iThink Logistics' technology, logistics operations are set to undergo a revolutionary transformation, the company further added.

Zaiba Sarang, Co-Founder, iThink Logistics said,“We are truly excited about this ground-breaking partnership with India Post. Our collaboration symbolizes the fusion of vision and innovation, where we harness the power of technology and the extensive reach of India Post to propel Direct-to-Consumer startups and small and medium businesses into a new era of logistical excellence.”

“With this alliance, we are not only bridging geographical gaps but also empowering businesses of all sizes to embrace the full potential of E-commerce, transforming the way products reach customers and redefining customer experiences,” she said.

Amitabh Singh, PMG, Mails and BD, Maharashtra Postal Circle at India Post said,“Our legacy of service, built over decades, combined with iThink Logistics' forward-thinking technological prowess, heralds a new era in the logistics industry. This collaboration is a fusion of tradition and innovation, and it opens up exciting new opportunities to reach every touchpoint in India.”

iThink Logistics is an end-to-end multiple courier aggregator shipping platform for D2C Brands which services to 26,000+ pin codes in India.

(KNN Bureau)