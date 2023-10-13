Azerbaijan Prepares Conceptual Project For Zilanli Village In Gubadli District (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. A conceptual project of Zilanli village of the Gubadli district has been prepared, which will be restored, the Restoration, Construction and Management Service No. 1 in East Zangezur Economic District told Trend.

The project has been prepared in accordance with the "I State Program of the Great Return to the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation".

The village is located 20 kilometers from the district center of Azerbaijan's Gubadli on the territory where the Hakari and Bargushad rivers merge, next to the village of Aghali in Zangilan district. The total designed area of the village is 180 hectares. At the initial stage, it is planned to build 159 houses and settle 772 people here.

In general, the houses built will be two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom. It is envisaged that in the future 2,520 people (630 families) will settle in the village. According to the project, Azerbaijan's Kurdmahmudlu and Selali villages, located in the rural administrative-territorial district of Zilanli, are also included in this settlement.