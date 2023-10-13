Azerbaijan Prepares Conceptual Project For Zilanli Village In Gubadli District (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. A conceptual
project of Zilanli village of the Gubadli district has been
prepared, which will be restored, the Restoration, Construction and
Management Service No. 1 in East Zangezur Economic District told
Trend.
The project has been prepared in accordance with the "I State
Program of the Great Return to the territories of the Republic of
Azerbaijan liberated from occupation".
The village is located 20 kilometers from the district center of
Azerbaijan's Gubadli on the territory where the Hakari and
Bargushad rivers merge, next to the village of Aghali in Zangilan
district. The total designed area of the village is 180 hectares.
At the initial stage, it is planned to build 159 houses and settle
772 people here.
In general, the houses built will be two-, three-, four- and
five-bedroom. It is envisaged that in the future 2,520 people (630
families) will settle in the village. According to the project,
Azerbaijan's Kurdmahmudlu and Selali villages, located in the rural
administrative-territorial district of Zilanli, are also included
in this settlement.
MENAFN13102023000187011040ID1107237865
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.