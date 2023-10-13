Some 28 Enterprises Already Corporatized Ukroboronprom CEO

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Twenty-eight enterprises, acting as part of Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC (formerly known as Ukroboronprom State Concern), have already changed their organizational and legal form. Another seven enterprises are undergoing corporate restructuring.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC CEO German Smetanin while speaking to journalists, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Smetanin, three competitive selections have been held recently for the positions of directors.

Structural transformation efforts are underway to merge individual enterprises into industry-specific subholdings in certain areas.

“We are considering the possibility of creating six to eight such subholings,” Smetanin added.

Additionally, Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC continues efforts to create a supervisory board in accordance with European public management standards, which provide for the competitive selection of independent members. Smetanin expects that the supervisory board will be formed within the time period established by the law.