Legend's Football League Headed For A Spectacular Launch In Dubai On Nov 18

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – The Legend's Football League – first of its kind in the world – is headed for a spectacular launch with a glittering opening ceremony followed by an enthralling game between the Steel Doctor Red Devils and a World XI at Al Nasr's iconic Al Maktoum Stadium on November 18.



Multiple World Cup and Ballon d'Or winners will take the pitch alongside club and continental football royalty to captivate the audience.



Billed as the ultimate Red Devils Reunion squad, the Steel Doctor Red Devils boast some of Manchester United's most revered legends, including Ryan Giggs, Dimitar Berbatov, Antonio Valencia, Wes Brown, Mikael Silvestre and Juan Sebastian Veron.

On the other side, the likes of Brazil's Rivaldo and Roberto Carlos will line-up for the World XI alongside Robert Pires, Clarence Seedorf and Didier Drogba.



Following the opening game in Dubai, which is being organized under the aegis of Dubai Sports Council, the six-team League will travel to India in January 2024 for its second game, followed by matches in Qatar, UK and France.



Played over 90 minutes, the matches will feature a unique innovation: Impact Players, who could be a current football superstar, or a non-football celebrity. And to provide the proverbial icing on the cake, every player, including those on the bench, will take part in a penalty shoot-out at the end for that edge-of-the-seat finish to the evening's entertainment.



Tickets for the Dubai match are live now on Q-tickets and Platinumlist, and 20 percent of the revenue from ticket sales will go to Al Jalila Foundation.



“Come November 18, the lush greens of the Al Maktoum Stadium will be covered in sparkling stardust, thanks to the presence of these dazzling football stars,” said Mohammad Moosa, the managing partner of AIG Fabricators Dubai, who are organizing the tournament alongside 27th Sports, RMC Mining and Multimdia Group International.



“The aim of this league is to offer our next generation a chance to witness the greatness and sublime skills of our celebrated legends, and, given the star cast we have assembled, we could not have wished for a better start to our dream venture – we feel privileged to have this powerhouse ensemble for the opening game.



“Together, the players of these two teams have a combined reach of more 60 million on social media. The TikTok generation can surely identify with those numbers.



“By fostering an inclusive and passionate community, we aim to orchestrate an unmissable football extravaganza that bridges the gap between past glories and the pulsating energy of the future.”



PROMOTING SUSTAINABILITY



The organisers are also hoping to foster an environmentally conscious community by promoting sustainability through their venture.



“Inspired by the country's leadership and their message on sustainability, we want to create an environmentally sustainable event and encourage not just the attendees but other event organisers to embrace eco-friendly practices,” said Sanjay Bector, chairman and co-founder of 27th Sports.



“We are working at different levels to meet our sustainability objectives. At the spectator level, we will be encouraging fans to use public transport and carpooling or, even better, cycle or walk to the stadium. We will encourage them to reduce waste and conserve water.



“At an organisation level, we will engage with vendors and suppliers who share our commitment to sustainability and offer environmentally friendly products

and packaging. We are also looking at eco-friendly merchandise and using recycled paper for promotions.



“The next generation is our target audience for this league, which also makes this the perfect platform to promote sustainability – one, because they are passionate about it and two, because it's about preserving our planet for them and the generations that follow.”



ENTERTAINMENT AND SPECIAL ACTIVATIONS



With the young generation in the stands, just soccer and sustainability might not suffice. So, organisers have planned a grand half time ceremony

with surprise activations with exciting prizes at stake, including jerseys signed by members of both teams.



“It's going to be a wonderful evening of football and fun for everyone,” said Maneek Babber, CEO of RMC Mining.“We have a spectacular opening ceremony planned, the football is going to be fabulous and there are precious prizes to be won.”



“We are delighted to be a part of this unique event,” added Reda Chaouch, CEO of Multimedia Group International.“It is going to be a wonderful evening of wholesome family fun. So be there – walk, cycle, use those electric buses or drive your own EVs, but get to Al Maktoum Stadium on November 18 for an unforgettable experience.”



