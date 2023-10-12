Suleymenov Shocks Carlsen At Qatar Masters

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Kazakhstan's Grandmaster, 23-year-old Alisher Suleymenov, today created one of the biggest upsets of the year when he stunned World No.1 and title-favourite Magnus Carlsen in the second round of the Qatar Masters Open 2023 at the Lusail Multipurpose Hall.

Suleymenov (2512), ranked 47th in the tournament, played a fantastic game with the white pieces to take down the Norweigian superstar as the 32-year-old five-time world champion Carlsen (2839) suffered his first defeat at the hands of a player rated below 2520 since the Norwegian Championship 2006 where he lost to Berge Ostenstad (2480).

“I don't know what to say honestly. I still can't believe what happened,” Suleymenov said after his memorable win.

“It's unreal. I am in shock. In the first game, I was dreaming about this joy, about this fantastic result. I talked to my coach today. He told me don't think about the win, a draw would be fantastic. And he told me to play according to positions,” Suleymenov, who became a Grandmaster earlier this year, said.

Meanwhile, Carlsen said he lost his concentration early in the game.“I was completely crushed in my game today,” he posted on 'X' after the loss.

Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy Secretary General Hassan Al Thawadi makes the first move to begin the match between Alisher Suleymenov (left) and Magnus Carlsen yesterday. Qatar Chess Association President Mohammed Al Madahka is also present.

“This is not to accuse my opponent of anything, who played an amazing game and deserved to win, but honestly, as soon as I saw my opponent was wearing a watch early in the game, I lost my ability to concentrate,” Carlsen added.

“I obviously take responsibility for my inability to deal with those thoughts properly,” Carlsen added, before highlighting the fact that distractions such as spectators walking around the playing hall with smart phones, added to his frustration.

Yesterday's competitions kicked off with Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) Secretary General Hassan Al Thawadi making the first move, in the presence of Qatar Chess Association (QCA) President and Chairman of the Organizing Committee Mohammed Al Madahka, International chess federation (FIDE) President Arkady Dvorkovich, United Arab Emirates Chess Association President Taryam Matar Taryam, general referee of the tournament Fred Laurent and a number of officials from participating federations.

In other match-ups among Grandmasters yesterday, World No.4 Hikaru Nakamura of the USA defeated Chinese counterpart Changren Dai, while Uzbek Nodirbek Abdusattorov drew with Iran's Seyed Khalil Mousavi.

India's 20-year-old Arjun Erigaisi also won his game against Uzbekistan's Abdimalik Abdisalimov to top the table yesterday, while Iranian Grandmaster Parham Maghsoodloo lost to 17-year-old Uzbek Mukhiddin Madaminov.

Indian Grandmaster Gukesh D defeated compatriot Avinash Ramesh, while another Indian International Master Vaishali Rameshbabu stunned Grandmaster S P Sethuraman.

Qatar's International Master Hussein Aziz, ranked 141st in the tournament, lost his second game in a row - going down to his German counterpart Rafael Lagunow, following his defeat to Uzbek Mukhiddin Madaminov, ranked 61st in the tournament.

QCA President Al Madahka expressed his happiness with the tournament's atmosphere, and added that fans had the opportunity to watch few great confrontations, especially the games between Carlsen and Suleymenov, as well as Nakamura against Changren.

Al Mudahka thanked the SC for its presence in the tournament, and noted that the distribution of gifts to all the players was a positive initiative.

He also stated that the Qatar Masters B tournament is also witnessing some exciting match-ups while the young players of the Qatari team are producing positive results.

Friday, the third round competitions will get underway at 3:00pm.