Azerbaijan's Ministry Hosts Webinar On Hydrogen Energy: Opportunities And Challenges

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Azerbaijan's
Energy Ministry will hold a webinar on "Hydrogen Energy:
Opportunities and Challenges", Trend reports.
The Ministry states that during the webinar, Dr. Tan Bo, an
associate professor at Chengdu University of Technology (China),
will go into great detail about the various methods for producing
hydrogen, their differences, the benefits of green hydrogen and its
place in the future energy landscape, as well as respond to any
questions that participants may have.
To provide accessibility for all participants, simultaneous
English-Azerbaijani translation will be offered.
Those wishing to participate in the webinar can join on October
19 at 15:30 (GMT+4) via the Facebook page of the State Agency for
Renewable Energy under the Ministry of Energy.
