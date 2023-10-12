(MENAFN- KNN India) India Needs $400 Bn Yearly Investment By 2047 To Achieve Clean Energy Target: KPMG Report

New Delhi, Oct 12 (KNN) India requires to invest an average of USD 350-400 billion annually by 2047 to meet its clean energy ambitions, as per a report by KPMG.

The title of the report is"Pivoting to Leadership – Re-imagining supply chains for India's emergence as a credible alternative for global clean energy manufacturing."







Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri launched the report at ENRich 2023, KPMG in India's energy and resources conclave.

The report underscores the pressing demand for a high-speed, large-scale energy transition, arising from India's burgeoning population and infrastructure development initiatives.

This urgency mirrors a global trend, with an estimated USD 4.5 trillion annual investment in energy required worldwide until 2050.

“An energy transition presents a monumental economic opportunity for India. Beyond the development of energy projects, where India has already showcased prowess, the complete value chain needs to be addressed," said Anish De, Global Head - Energy, Natural Resources & Chemicals, KPMG International.

De highlighted the importance of India optimizing its manufacturing and supply chain to cater not only to domestic needs but also to fortify the global energy landscape.

Anvesha Thakker, Partner and Industry Lead- Clean Energy, KPMG in India, emphasized India's unique position.“India has the components to stand out as a significant alternative in clean technology manufacturing. But for this potential to be realized, the emphasis must be on bolstering manufacturing strategies, leveraging digital technologies, and focusing on value engineering,” she noted.

Thakker also projected that energy transition in India could generate roughly 5-6 million jobs by 2030, expanding to 9-10 million by 2047, with manufacturing expected to account for about 30% of these roles.

