Port Of Baku To Contribute To Sustainable Dev't Goals Endorsed By UN

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. The United
Business Europe conference, recently held in Tbilisi, discussed
development goals for a sustainable future and the role of the
private sector in promoting global trends, Port of Baku said,
Trend reports.
The Port of Baku representatives also participated in the event,
organized by the UN Global Compact.
The event was attended by more than 250 representatives of
government, business and sustainable development sector from 30
European countries.
The Port of Baku became the first state organization in
Azerbaijan to join the UN Global Compact on August 2, 2022. By
joining this agreement, the port has committed to contribute to 11
of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals endorsed by the UN
system.
MENAFN12102023000187011040ID1107229845
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.