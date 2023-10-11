BOARD MEMBER HALUK KAYA AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO InstituteGLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance ® to Haluk Kaya of Istanbul, Türkiye.Haluk is an independent board member at Şölen, a firm in the confectionary sector with a portfolio of international brands such as Biscolata, Ozmo, Milango, Boombastic, and Luppo. He is also an independent board member at İnci Holding, an industrial group working predominantly in the automotive industry. Both companies are headquartered in Türkiye. He is a past board member at OMV Petrol Ofisi and NETAŞ. Haluk has C-suite experiences at Cadbury, Mondi Group, and BSH. Haluk earned his undergraduate degree in Economics from Boğaziçi University and attended graduate school in Business Administration and Management at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign."Haluk brings extensive leadership experience to his board roles and has a global perspective on markets," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "He joins a chorus of recent graduates of our programs in Türkiye, and we are pleased to count him among our alumni."The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk ® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.“This is a highly valuable program for Board Members seeking to equip themselves with modern risk management practices and governance to drive value for their organizations,” said Mr. Kaya.The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting .Read testimonials about the program at .About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director ® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk GovernanceSM. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at .

