Oma Savings Bank PlcStock Exchange Release 11.10.2023 Oma Savings Bank Plc: Acquisition of own shares 11.10.2023 In the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Trade date11.10.2023 Bourse tradeBuy ShareOMASP Amount1,500SharesAverage price/ share20 cost31,127 Company now holds a total of 125 286 shares including the shares repurchased on 11.10.2023 On behalf of Oma Savings Bank Plc Nordea Bank Finland Plc Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen
