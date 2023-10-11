Capacity Of Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan Pumping Station In Azerbaijan's Yevlakh Revealed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) YEVLAKH, Azerbaijan, October 11. The
second pumping station of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline (BTC),
located in Azerbaijan's Yevlakh, pumps an average of 620,000
barrels of oil daily, according to the station's field manager,
Rashad Mammadov, during a media tour of the station, Trend reports.
According to him, there are four oil wells at the
pumping station, three of which are in working condition, and the
fourth well is maintained as a backup.
"Three oil wells per day can process up to one million
barrels of oil, but on average, these installations process 620,000
barrels. The pumping station operates at the expense of
Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas," he said.
Currently, the BTC pipeline transports mainly crude
oil from ACG and condensate from Shah Deniz. In addition, volumes
of oil and condensate from Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan continue to
be transported via BTC.
In general, shareholders of BTC Co. are: bp (30.1
percent), SOCAR (25.00 percent), MOL (8.90 percent), Equinor (8.71
percent), TPAO (6.53 percent), Eni (5.00 percent), TotalEnergies
(5.00 percent), ITOCHU (3.40 percent), INPEX (2.50 percent),
ExxonMobil (2.50 percent), and ONGCVidesh (2.36 percent).
MENAFN11102023000187011040ID1107224950
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.