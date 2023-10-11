Capacity Of Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan Pumping Station In Azerbaijan's Yevlakh Revealed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) YEVLAKH, Azerbaijan, October 11. The second pumping station of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline (BTC), located in Azerbaijan's Yevlakh, pumps an average of 620,000 barrels of oil daily, according to the station's field manager, Rashad Mammadov, during a media tour of the station, Trend reports.

According to him, there are four oil wells at the pumping station, three of which are in working condition, and the fourth well is maintained as a backup.

"Three oil wells per day can process up to one million barrels of oil, but on average, these installations process 620,000 barrels. The pumping station operates at the expense of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas," he said.

Currently, the BTC pipeline transports mainly crude oil from ACG and condensate from Shah Deniz. In addition, volumes of oil and condensate from Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan continue to be transported via BTC.

In general, shareholders of BTC Co. are: bp (30.1 percent), SOCAR (25.00 percent), MOL (8.90 percent), Equinor (8.71 percent), TPAO (6.53 percent), Eni (5.00 percent), TotalEnergies (5.00 percent), ITOCHU (3.40 percent), INPEX (2.50 percent), ExxonMobil (2.50 percent), and ONGCVidesh (2.36 percent).