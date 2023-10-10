Only Goal Of US In South Caucasus Is To Ensure Lasting Peace, Stability - State Department

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The only goal of the US in the South Caucasus, in the relationship between Armenia and Azerbaijan is to ensure a lasting peace and stability, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing on October 10, Trend reports.

He also emphasized the importance of ensuring that the humanitarian needs and rights of the people in Karabakh are protected.

The UN mission visited Azerbaijan's Karabakh on October 1 to familiarize with the situation on the ground and determine the humanitarian needs of the residents. The mission included representatives of various UN agencies.

In its statement, the UN mission debunked Armenia's allegations about so-called“ethnic cleansing” in Karabakh.

“Traveling from Aghdam, the mission visited the city of Khankendi, where the team met with the local population and interlocutors and saw first-hand the situation regarding health and education facilities. In parts of the city that the team visited, they saw no damage to civilian public infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and housing, or to cultural and religious structures. The mission saw that the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan was preparing for the resumption of health services and some utilities in the city,” the statement said.

The second visit of the UN mission to Karabakh took place on October 9.

---

