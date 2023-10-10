Only Goal Of US In South Caucasus Is To Ensure Lasting Peace, Stability - State Department

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The only goal of
the US in the South Caucasus, in the relationship between Armenia
and Azerbaijan is to ensure a lasting peace and stability, US State
Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing on
October 10, Trend reports.
He also emphasized the importance of ensuring that the
humanitarian needs and rights of the people in Karabakh are
protected.
The UN mission visited Azerbaijan's Karabakh on October 1 to
familiarize with the situation on the ground and determine the
humanitarian needs of the residents. The mission included
representatives of various UN agencies.
In its statement, the UN mission debunked Armenia's allegations
about so-called“ethnic cleansing” in Karabakh.
“Traveling from Aghdam, the mission visited the city of
Khankendi, where the team met with the local population and
interlocutors and saw first-hand the situation regarding health and
education facilities. In parts of the city that the team visited,
they saw no damage to civilian public infrastructure, including
hospitals, schools and housing, or to cultural and religious
structures. The mission saw that the Government of the Republic of
Azerbaijan was preparing for the resumption of health services and
some utilities in the city,” the statement said.
The second visit of the UN mission to Karabakh took place on
October 9.
