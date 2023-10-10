Ministry Of Culture Receives The Cannes Film Festival's“Silver Dolphin” Award

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Achieving a milestone, the Ministry of Culture won the prestigious“Silver Dolphin” Award at the Cannes Film Festival.

The ministry's remarkable communication efforts for the Year of Saudi Coffee 2022 are honoured with this prestigious award. In the“Films and Videos as Part of an Integrated Campaign” category, the ministry actively took part in the festival.

The ministry worked together with companies from the commercial sector to create three films as part of their Saudi coffee promotion. These films exhibited the splendour and significance of Saudi coffee in culture. The panel was impressed by the ministry's dedication to highlighting this rich legacy through imaginative storytelling.

This year, the Cannes Festival received an astounding number of approximately 900 submissions, with entries coming from over 45 different nations. This emphasizes the amazing accomplishment made by the Ministry of Culture in receiving the“Silver Dolphin” Award and confirms their commitment to honouring and maintaining Saudi Arabia's cultural legacy.