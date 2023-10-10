(MENAFN- KNN India) India and Saudi Arabia Forge Strategic Partnership to Boost Investments in Renewable Energy Sectors

New Delhi, Oct 10 (KNN) India and Saudi Arabia have agreed to promote investments in each other's country in the

new and renewable energy sector.

During his visit to Saudi Arabia, Union Power & NRE Minister R.K. Singh held bilateral discussions with Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih.







Later, Singh addressed a gathering of Saudi business personalities and investors and invited them to invest in India in the new and renewable energy sectors like solar energy, wind power, green hydrogen etc.

All major business houses in Saudi Arabia including ACWA Power, Alfanar, AWJ Energy, Almajdouie, Abdulkarim, Aljomaih Energy and Water Company, Kanoo Industrial & Energy, L&T, Nesma Renewable Energy, Petromin, NextGen Infra participated in the meet, an official release said.

R. K. Singh along with the delegation also visited the Sudair Solar Power Plant in Riyadh. The plant is the largest Solar plant in the Kingdom and the work is executed by an Indian company.

On the first day of visit, the Union Power Minister led the Indian delegation in the High-Level Segment of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Climate Week 2023, which was being held in Riyadh.

Singh also participated in the High Level Ministerial Panel on,“Advancing the Energy Transition in the MENA region: Advancing inclusivity and circularity for just and Equitable Energy Transitions”, as part of the MENA Climate Week.

Subsequently, he also addressed the gathering on the topic“GST Regional Dialogue: Riyadh Boulevard highlighting enablers and technologies for ambition and City inclusive transitions”.

An MoU between India and Saudi Arabia in the fields of Electrical Interconnections, Green / Clean Hydrogen and Supply Chains was also signed by Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy, and the Minister of Energy, Government of Saudi Arabia, Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud on the side-lines of the MENA Climate Week.

The Indo-Saudi partnership has strengthened considerably in recent years due to sustained engagements at various levels. The visit further consolidated the strategic partnership between the two countries and opened doors for joint collaborations and investments in new and renewable energy sectors.

